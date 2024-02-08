The Oscars Are Introducing A New Category For The First Time Since 2002

For the first time in more than 20 years, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has added a new category at the Oscars. Beginning with the 2026 ceremony, which will honor films released in 2025, the Academy Awards will include a category that honors the best achievement in casting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new category will be part of the 98th annual ceremony.

This is the first new category introduced to the Oscars since Best Animated Feature in 2002, which honored the films of 2001. That makes it a pretty big deal. The Casting Directors Branch of the organization was first formed in 2013. It currently has nearly 160 members. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang had this to say about it in a joint statement:

"Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines that we recognize and celebrate. We congratulate our Casting Directors Branch members on this exciting milestone and their commitment and diligence throughout this process."

Casting is, indeed, vital to the filmmaking process. Just imagine "The Dark Knight" without Heath Ledger as The Joker, "La La Land" without Emma Stone as Mia, or "Leaving Las Vegas" without Nicolas Cage as Ben Sanderson (all of which are Oscar-winning performances). It feels like a worthy inclusion to a ceremony that is billed as Hollywood's biggest night.