The Ratings For The 2022 Academy Awards Were Slightly Better, But At What Cost?

The Academy Awards pulled out all the stops to get viewers back on board last night, and it sounds like it sort of worked. Last year's show delivered historic low ratings, with only 10.4 million viewers tuning in according to The Hollywood Reporter. In contrast, early numbers from last night indicate at least 13.73 million people tuned in, not yet accounting for latecomers and time zone adjustments.

A three million viewer uptick is good, but before 2020, the Oscars had regularly been bringing in 20 million viewers or more. The team behind the show notoriously went to great and strange lengths to appeal to younger viewers this year, bringing on a slew of seemingly random non-film-related presenters like Tony Hawk and DJ Khaled, and paring down eight categories to make the show shorter.

These were just the decisions announced ahead of the telecast; in reality, the show played out much differently. Despite the category cuts, the night still ended late. The night also included several additions that seemed like an attempt to appeal to Marvel and DC-loving audiences and other fandoms that bring big numbers. Between video clips of "Captain America" star Chris Evans and uber-popular boy band BTS, the show counted down lists voted on by the public online. These "awards" were some of the moment's oddest detours, as they appeared to have been wholly taken over by Johnny Depp and Camilla Cabello enthusiasts, along with Zack Snyder fans.