The Oscars Cheer Moment Proves The Internet Cannot Be Trusted With Power

It shouldn't be a surprise that "Justice League" won the cheer moment, as the road to its release has been paved with online interactions. The "Release the Snyder Cut" movement launched after the theatrical cut in 2017, with fans insisting to see Zack Snyder's original vision for "Justice League." In 2021, the fabled "Snyder Cut" finally premiered on HBO Max to a warmer reception than the theatrical cut. And the moment where the Flash uses his powers to reverse time and save the world is definitely epic (Even if Ezra Miller fails to run like a normal person should.)

On the other hand, this award showcases how the internet can also be used to give a voice to everyone — and even something as simple as the platform you use for polling can sway a vote (had the poll been based on Tumblr, for example, the "Favorite Cheer Moment"winner probably would have been a scene from "Hannibal," via mass write-in votes).

On Twitter, fans of Snyder often left their messages under Warner Bros.' social media posts (including, pretty inappropriately, a tribute post to the late Rutger Hauer). The current collective goal is to "Restore The SnyderVerse" and continue Snyder's vision for DC Films — despite Snyder himself having moved on and found a new creative partner in Netflix. "Army of the Dead" had a more traditional road to its release, but Snyder serving as the director more than guaranteed that his built-in fanbase would swarm the Internet to vote for both films.

There's no word on whether or not the Oscars will do this again, but the Academy should consider different measures if it does happen. And hey, it isn't like "Cinderella" won — could you imagine the reaction?