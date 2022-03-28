The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Oscars

When the Academy announced that eight of the categories this year would be awarded off-air, there was rightfully a lot of grousing. Every person nominated in these categories put in just as much work to create the final product as anyone else. Nobody has ever thought, "Finally. They cut Best Sound from the ceremony. Now, I can actually watch the Oscars." All this does is tell millions of people who care about movies that "below the line" just means "not important," but they are actually anything but that. Film editing, original score, production design, sound, and makeup/hairstyling are essential elements to moviemaking, and find one director, actor, or writer (the "important" people in the eyes of the Oscars) to tell you otherwise. We could have seen Hans Zimmer win his first Oscar since "The Lion King," but who cares? Not a crucial cinematic figure in the slightest, I guess. "Dune" ended up taking home most of these awards, which is a big movie that a lot of people saw.

The biggest impact this shunting hits is on the short film categories, which already felt like an under-appreciated segment of the regular ceremony. Now, they might as well not even exist. The Academy cut these awards for time reasons, yet all eight awards were awarded, and acceptance speeches were given. It only took 35 minutes for all of that to happen. Perhaps it isn't the awards taking up all that time ...

Also, the lifetime achievement awards have been absent from the main telecast for a number of years now, which has been and continues to be dumb. This year, though, the Oscars really screwed up. You want more people to tune into your show right, but you don't want people to see true cinema legends Danny Glover, Elaine May, Liv Ullman, or Samuel L. motherf**kin' Jackson on the screen?! These were your honorary Oscar winners this year, a powerhouse quartet if there ever was one. Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most beloved movie stars of all time, and Elaine May is one of the funniest people to ever live. Put them in your awards show! Cutting awards only hurts your show. It doesn't help.