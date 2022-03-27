The Last Three Daniel Craig James Bond Films Won The Oscar For Best Original Song
The Oscars brought with them a great many surprises this year, but one of the night's most surprising wins came when recording star Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell won the award for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die," the theme from Daniel Craig's fifth and final "James Bond" film of the same name. It was heavily believed that Lin-Manuel Miranda was going to get his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) for "Encanto," but that's not how things played out. With this win comes another interesting record, as the last three James Bond movies with Daniel Craig have all won the exact same award.
Yes, "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time To Die" have all won the Best Original Song Oscar, marking a decade's worth of "Bond" film's taking home that prize. What is perhaps even more remarkable is that before Adele won for her theme song to "Skyfall," no movie in the 60-year history of the franchise had actually won in that particular category. That is genuinely baffling when considering how iconic many of the franchise's themes have become. But that's where we were up until 2012. Now? The franchise is three for three.
Eilish and her brother/musical collaborator Finneas seemed very surprised when they headed to the stage to accept the award. Be that as it may, it would be difficult to say the song was undeserving. "No Time to Die" was a damn fine song that helped send off Craig's run as 007 in somber style.
A legacy of great theme songs
While no "James Bond" song had won an Oscar before 2012, several other classic songs from the history of the franchise had been nominated. The first was for the 1968 adaptation of "Casino Royale," titled "The Look of Love" by Dusty Springfield. However, this movie is not technically part of the official James Bond canon, so it technically doesn't count, win or lose. The first official "James Bond" theme song to score a nomination was Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die" for the film of the same name, which was Roger Moore's first go-around as the MI6 spy.
One of Moore's best turns as 007 would also score a nomination with Carly Simon's "Nobody Does It Better," which was the theme for "The Spy Who Loved Me." Again during Moore's run, Sheena Easton's theme for "For Your Eyes Only" also scored a nod in 1982. No nominations for Sean Connery's films. None for Pierce Brosnan. None for Timothy Dalton. And George Lazenby's lone turn in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" couldn't get the job done either. The franchise struck out for 50 years before "Skyfall." But now it has a streak to keep going, and we'll see what happens whenever the next iteration of James Bond comes around.