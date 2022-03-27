The Last Three Daniel Craig James Bond Films Won The Oscar For Best Original Song

The Oscars brought with them a great many surprises this year, but one of the night's most surprising wins came when recording star Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell won the award for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die," the theme from Daniel Craig's fifth and final "James Bond" film of the same name. It was heavily believed that Lin-Manuel Miranda was going to get his EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) for "Encanto," but that's not how things played out. With this win comes another interesting record, as the last three James Bond movies with Daniel Craig have all won the exact same award.

Yes, "Skyfall," "Spectre," and "No Time To Die" have all won the Best Original Song Oscar, marking a decade's worth of "Bond" film's taking home that prize. What is perhaps even more remarkable is that before Adele won for her theme song to "Skyfall," no movie in the 60-year history of the franchise had actually won in that particular category. That is genuinely baffling when considering how iconic many of the franchise's themes have become. But that's where we were up until 2012. Now? The franchise is three for three.

Eilish and her brother/musical collaborator Finneas seemed very surprised when they headed to the stage to accept the award. Be that as it may, it would be difficult to say the song was undeserving. "No Time to Die" was a damn fine song that helped send off Craig's run as 007 in somber style.