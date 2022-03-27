The Oscars Paid Tribute To 60 Years Of Bond, James Bond

Hollywood is deeply obsessed with franchises, so much so that every studio and streaming service practically runs on them, for better and for worse. But decades before it was hip, "James Bond" cemented itself as a global franchise with style that has managed to endure across multiple generations. Multiple actors have taken up the 007 moniker, with no signs of slowing down, even as Daniel Craig hung it up with "No Time to Die." This being the case, the Oscars paid tribute to the one and only Bond, James Bond, in honor of the franchise's 60th anniversary this year.

Tony Hawk, Shaun White, and Kelly Slater stepped on stage to tee up the ball for a loving video tribute to Bond, celebrating 60s years since Sean Connery first graced the silver screen as the MI6 spy in 1962's "Dr. No." The video was naturally set to the tune of "Live and Let Die" by Paul McCartney and Wings, the theme song to the movie of the same name that served as Roger Moore's first turn as 007 from 1973. What ensued was a loving, action-packed, tour through the cinematic history of the "James Bond" series, capturing the various Bonds, beloved villains, iconic cars, and everything in between. Check it out:

While sometimes these tributes can feel a bit forced or lacking, the Academy did a damn fine job of reminding us why we all love "James Bond" so much, and perfectly illustrated how the series has managed to evolve over the years, paving the way for a level of endurance that we've never seen in the history of cinema. Few if any franchises will ever be able to say that they can last this long, with 25 movies and counting, all while remaining as popular as ever. It is truly remarkable, and this video tribute did a damn fine job of distilling that down.