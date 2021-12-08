Why James Bond Has Endured For So Long, According To The Franchise Producer

Movie studios are often a revolving door of executives, and a regime change or transition of ownership (like when Disney bought Fox) can spell doom for certain projects, putting them dead in the water after months or even years of development. Another adverse effect they can have is to tear a movie in different directions as new execs come in with their own new ideas about how best to steer a particular project.

Until "No Time to Die," every one of Craig's Bond films had been distributed by Sony. The series is co-produced by MGM, but Eon has worked with various other studio partners over the years, and this year, Amazon bought MGM.

Through it all, Broccoli, Wilson, and Eon have acted as Bond's stewards, shepherding the character from one actor and studio era to another. This has helped the franchise endure well into the new millennium. Broccoli continued:

"Michael and I are very protective of [Bond]. My father used to say, 'Don't have temporary people make permanent decisions,' and I think that's always been at the forefront of our minds. Studios can have tremendous turnover, and over the years we've had lots and lots of different people. So we've had to kind of maintain a consistency of leadership in order to keep an eye on the longevity of the franchise."

"No Time to Die" comes to Blu-ray on December 21, 2021.