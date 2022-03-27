Troy Kotsur's Win For CODA May Be The Best Non-Surprise Of The Night

Troy Kotsur tied a bow on his near-perfect award season tonight, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "CODA." He's also made history as the second-ever deaf actor to win an Oscar, after his "CODA" co-star Marlee Matlin won the award for "Children of a Lesser God" in 1986.

The actor, who has already accepted a BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, Spirit Award, Gotham Award, and more for the role, took to the Oscars stage with an emotional, signed speech that even made his interpreter choke up. His win wasn't exactly a surprise, but it was certainly well deserved.

Kotsur plays funny, stubborn patriarch Frank Rossi in "CODA," a comedic drama about the shared lives of a mostly-deaf family and their hearing daughter, Ruby (Emilia Jones). A coming-of-age movie at heart, "CODA" follows Ruby as she joins her school choir, experiences first love, and butts heads with her family as she grows weary of serving as their interpreter. Kotsur, though, steals the show at every turn. Frank Rossi is hilariously prone to crass outbursts and super horny for his wife (Marlee Matlin) — but he's also quietly caring.

Some of the best scenes in "CODA" transcend the boundaries between Ruby's world as a hearing person and her family's world of silence, as when she performs a signed version of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" at her Berklee School of Music audition, all while her family looks on. At perhaps the movie's most emotional moment, Frank and Ruby sit outside their house, and he gently places his hand near Ruby's throat to feel the vibrations of her song. It's an incredibly touching moment about a parent who wants to understand what makes his child special, building a bridge across the distance between them.