The Power Of The Dog Filmmaker Jane Campion Is The First Woman To Receive Two Best Director Nominations

As noted by Variety, Campion is only one of seven (count 'em, seven) cisgender women nominated for Best Director at the Oscars since the annual awards show launched in 1929. The other six nominees to date are Lina Wertmüller for "Seven Beauties" in 1977, Sofia Coppola for "Lost in Translation" in 2004, Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker" in 2010, Greta Gerwig for "Lady Bird" in 2018, and Chloé Zhao for "Nomadland" and Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman" in 2021. Zhao and Fennell's dual Oscar nods also meant 2021 was the first time that two women competed against one another for Best Director in the same year, with Zhao going on to become the second woman to win in that category after Bigelow's victory in 2010.

Adapted from the 1967 Thomas Savage novel of the same name, "The Power of the Dog" stars Cumberbatch as a wealthy, cruel rancher who torments his brother's (Plemons) new wife (Dunst) and son (Smit-McPhee) when they come to live at the duo's Montana ranch circa 1925. Having already taken home the Silver Lion for Campion's direction at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, the film has only further cemented its status as one of the front-runners (if not the front-runner) to win Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars thanks to its many nominations. And while Campion's directing nod is certainly well-deserved, it's also a reminder that the Academy's work is nowhere near done when it comes to being inclusive with the movies and artists it nominates for its top prizes.

The 94th annual Oscars ceremony will air on ABC on March 27, 2022.