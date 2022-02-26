Listen To The Billie Eilish-Written Song From Pixar's Turning Red

Today we have a new lyric video for one of the boy band songs – pause for swoon — from Disney/Pixar's "Turning Red." In the new animated film, 13-year-old Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang) is having a rough adolescence. She's got a wildly overprotective mom who embarrasses the heck out of her in front of boys, and she turns into a giant red panda whenever she feels anything intense, which is all the time. On the other hand, she's got an amazing group of friends and a shared love of the boy band 4*Town. Didn't we all once have one of those crushes on a group of famous boys?

The lyric video is for the song "Nobody Like U," and the music and lyrics are by none other than the amazing Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell! The video is directed by Charlotte Audrey, and in it, you get a look back at the stars and hearts and general gushiness of the early 2000s boy band craze. You also learn about the five band members. Yes there are five members of 4*Town, and yes, that is a joke in the movie.

"Turning Red" will hit Disney+ on March 11, 2022, but you can pre-order the soundtrack right now. Want to know who's actually singing as 4*Town? Jordan Fisher is Robaire, Finneas O'Connell is Jesse, Topher Ngo is Aaron T., Grayson Villenueva is Tay Young, and Josh Levi is Aaron Z. Squee! (Sorry. Force of habit.) You are going to be singing "Nobody Like U" for the rest of the day and I'm not even sorry about that.