Samuel L. Jackson Receives An Honorary Oscar And Also A Salmon Oscar

One of the biggest moments of the night came when Jackson accepted his award from Denzel Washington, who highlighted the actor's prolific career (he's appeared in 152 films to date!) along with his philanthropy. After detailing the extensive list of organizations Jackson supports, Washington reportedly joked, "I don't know what y'all been doing, but that's what he's been doing." The pair were clearly thrilled to be on stage celebrating Jackson's achievements, hugging, laughing, and sharing a great handshake, also captured via Buchanan's Twitter.

It seems every week this year has brought another bizarre announcement from the Oscars. At this point, it sounds like the show will have three seemingly randomized hosts, an odd slate of presenters including DJ Khaled, and a fan-voted category that looks like it may crown the Camila Cabello-led "Cinderella" movie as last year's best. All of this would be fine if the organization hadn't also announced plans to essentially gut the telecast, cutting several vital categories in a bid to increase ratings. There was another controversy when "West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler revealed that she hadn't been invited to the Oscars, despite the movie being up for seven Oscars including best picture. While it later emerged that the Academy wasn't to blame for that decision, it nonetheless contributed to the darkening clouds of public opinion surrounding this year's ceremony.

The Academy's various attempts at trying to "fix" the Oscars in the wake of declining ratings make the fact that we're watching May and Jackson receive lifetime achievement awards through non-professional videos taken from the back of a crowded room seem even more absurd. The Governors Awards aren't typically televised, but they seem like an invaluable delight for film lovers. Of course, every move the Oscars makes seems to indicate the telecast is no longer designed for film lovers, but for some sort of audience that loves snowboarder Shaun White and hates celebrating the craft that goes into making movies. Hell, even the statuette-shaped smoked salmon might make the Oscars better at this point.