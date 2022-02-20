The Camila Cabello Cinderella Is Leading The Polls In Oscars Fan Favorite Race

It seemed like the perfect plan ... except that instead of "No Way Home" easily overtaking the new category, the easily exploitable voting system has given way to unexpected frontrunners. "Zack Snyder's Justice League," the original director's cut of the infamous 2017 movie, garnered a wave of support. Unfortunately for Snyder fans, the film is ineligible for the "Fan Favorite" award or any other one, since it's a new cut of a previously-released movie rather than a wholly new release.

That means, per Deadline, the No. 1 spot can be taken by the Camilla Cabello "Cinderella" movie. That's right; there's a very real chance that the Amazon Prime "Cinderella" movie — the same one that had an ill-received viral ad campaign that included James Corden holding up traffic in a mouse costume — could achieve a diet-Oscar courtesy of enthusiastic Camilla Cabello stans who are taking advantage of the unprecedented opportunity to have some influence over the aging awards show. Despite this unexpected support, the 2021 "Cinderella" movie received generally unfavorable reviews. It's worth nothing that there's a certain irony in a category that was likely created specifically to acknowledge Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" being overtaken by a much less successful film that Sony sold to Amazon.

It's also worth noting that this is not the first time the Academy has made an effort to temper criticism of its highly exclusive (and arguably antiquated) awards show. In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the organization that runs the Oscars) drew criticism for daring to create a new "Popular Film" category for the 2019 Academy Awards. That attempt to become more hip and relatable to a public that has grown increasingly disinterested in the nearly century-old event sparked such backlash that the category was dropped from the line-up before it ever truly came to fruition. The main criticisms were that "Popular Film" would diminish the significance and prestige of the Oscars, and that it was a cynical attempt to include popular movies while still keeping them out of the Best Picture line-up.

But given the current state of the "Fan Favorite" category, perhaps the "Popular Film" category would have been a comparatively more respectable bid at relevance and inclusion for the Academy. At least then the Academy would have still had the final say over the voting and selection process, allowing it to maintain some level of its coveted prestige rather than undermining its own attempts to be taken seriously in pursuit of ratings.