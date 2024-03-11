Oppenheimer Absolutely Dominated The 2024 Oscars

The 96th Academy Awards have come and gone, and the night's victor was absolutely "Oppenheimer," Christopher Nolan's epic chronicling the primary developer of the atomic bomb (Cillian Murphy), which won seven Oscars during the ceremony.

It's doubly impressive since 2023 was a dang good year for movies. Surveying the Best Picture nominees, both veteran filmmakers like Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon") and promising new artists such as Celine Song ("Past Lives") stand in its ranks. But really, "Oppenheimer" was the achievement of the year — and yes, without any disrespect to Greta Gerwig or Margot Robbie, I'd even put it ahead of "Barbie," its unofficial "Barbenheimer" double-bill picture.

The triumph of "Oppenheimer" looped back around from feeling inevitable to uncertain to ensured once again. The film opened to rapturous reception (seriously, when was the last time a three-hour-long R-rated drama took home nearly $1 billion?), but it was a summer release. Would something come along in the typical Oscar months of autumn to dethrone it? Once award season picked up in earnest, it was clear "Oppenheimer" had this in the bag. At the Golden Globes, for instance, it won Best Picture, Best Director (for Nolan), Best Actor (for Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (for Robert Downey Jr.), and Best Score (for Ludwig Göransson), presaging its wins on Oscar night. "Oppenheimer" was also /Film's best movie of 2023.

And it deserves them all! If you think it's gauche or boring to praise something that's so plainly already a winner, then more power to you, but from where I'm standing, "Oppenheimer" is a masterpiece. I think history could even leave it as Nolan's best work.