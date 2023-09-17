Oppenheimer Is Now The Highest-Grossing Biopic Of All Time

In the interests of avoiding any "box office bomb" puns in headlines, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has gone in the exact opposite direction and become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. Oh well, at least I managed to get an "explodes expectations" pun in there.

The Wrap reports that "Oppenheimer" will add an estimated $12 million to its global gross at the box office this weekend, reaching a running total of $912.7 million. That easily takes it past the $903.6 million record set by "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 2018 — and it's not done yet. Nolan's film has remained in the top 10 at the domestic box office for two months now, and this weekend will add an estimated $2.2 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, per Deadline.

Whether or not "Oppenheimer" will become the first biopic to cross $1 billion at the box office remains to be seen. Its momentum has slowed, in part due to recent releases like "Blue Beetle" and "The Equalizer 3" taking over some of the IMAX screens where "Oppenheimer" was harvesting those lucrative premium ticket sales (a limited IMAX run for "Barbie" is also kicking off next week, complete with bonus footage). But if we're looking at IMAX releases, there's now a big gap in the schedule left by "Dune: Part Two" being delayed from its planned November 2023 release date to March 2024, and exhibitors could use "Oppenheimer" showings to fill the void.

Then there's the Oscars buzz, with a fistful (possibly multiple fistfuls) of nominations for the movie now looking inevitable. The Oscars are known to give nominated and winning titles a box office boost, so "Oppenheimer" could experience a resurgence in early 2024.