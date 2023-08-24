Barbie Is Coming To IMAX And Bringing Surprises With Her

Friends, Kens, Barbielandians, lend me your ears for I have a proclamation you may want to know about! "Barbie" is coming to IMAX screens at the end of next month and she's going to be bringing along some brand-new footage.

If "Barbie" didn't earn enough money already, she's coming back to the biggest of the big screens on September 22, 2023, and it won't be the same experience as before. I mean, it will mostly be the same, but there is the promise of new post-credits footage, so you'll get at least something you haven't seen yet on the biggest screens possible.

This engagement was announced via the official Twitter account (I simply refuse to call that service "X") which not only spilled the above details but also made sure to underline that this is a very limited event. Starting on September 22, 2023, you have one week and only one week to re-experience "Barbie" on IMAX screens.

There's no fighting with "Oppenheimer" then, although it would be funny if Universal announced a longer cut of "Oppenheimer" to compete with "Barbie" yet again. There's gotta be more awkward sex scenes they can find to throw in there, right? It's going to be weird when that friendly rivalry isn't a part of the continued legacy of "Barbie" is all I'm saying.

Barbenheimer stans left out in the cold yet again.