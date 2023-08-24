Barbie Is Coming To IMAX And Bringing Surprises With Her
Friends, Kens, Barbielandians, lend me your ears for I have a proclamation you may want to know about! "Barbie" is coming to IMAX screens at the end of next month and she's going to be bringing along some brand-new footage.
If "Barbie" didn't earn enough money already, she's coming back to the biggest of the big screens on September 22, 2023, and it won't be the same experience as before. I mean, it will mostly be the same, but there is the promise of new post-credits footage, so you'll get at least something you haven't seen yet on the biggest screens possible.
This engagement was announced via the official Twitter account (I simply refuse to call that service "X") which not only spilled the above details but also made sure to underline that this is a very limited event. Starting on September 22, 2023, you have one week and only one week to re-experience "Barbie" on IMAX screens.
There's no fighting with "Oppenheimer" then, although it would be funny if Universal announced a longer cut of "Oppenheimer" to compete with "Barbie" yet again. There's gotta be more awkward sex scenes they can find to throw in there, right? It's going to be weird when that friendly rivalry isn't a part of the continued legacy of "Barbie" is all I'm saying.
Barbenheimer stans left out in the cold yet again.
One last (pink) outing
This will be the last chance you'll get to see "Barbie," one of the best movies of the year, on the big screen for quite a while. The draw of this promised new footage is nice and will surely be exciting, but the real appeal is getting to take part in the cultural event of it all. It's become something of a social outing where friends and like-minded cinema-goers would gather together and celebrate Greta Gerwig's weird, funny, touching, and surprisingly deep take on the popular toy line.
What kind of extra footage is still unknown. It could be a blooper! It could be a significant scene cut for time! It could be some kind of behind-the-scenes thing! It could be a simple cute little wink and nod to the audience! Maybe we'll finally get to see Proust Barbie! Or maybe it's Ken giving us a "Cribs" style tour around his Mojo Dojo Casa House. It could be just about anything, but it's going to be new "Barbie" footage so that's all that really matters.
So, don't mothball all those themed pink clothes just yet! Start making your plans for one last public celebration of this cultural phenomenon. So, clear your calendars for the week of September 22, grab your Kens, grab your Allans, point and laugh at the red-faced Ben Shapiros of the world yet again, question your mortality a little bit, and get ready to fight Quentin Tarantino for those prime seats to see Margot Robbie's Barbie feet on the biggest screens on Earth!