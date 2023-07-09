Greta Gerwig Knew CGI Barbie Feet Would Have Been 'Terrifying'

There have been endless critiques and assessments of the anatomical correctness of the Barbie doll since her inception. Whether it's her elongated neck, teeny-tiny torso, or even the lack of Ken's ... twig and berries, it seems like everyone has something to say about Barbie's body. Never mind that her proportions are weird because she's a plastic mannequin compensating for the unavoidable thickness of clothing adding bulk to her frame (and not an actual representation of how human bodies are built), Barbie has always been slightly uncanny.

Some models have a plastic joint in her knee that makes the most satisfying ASMR cracking sound you'll ever hear (and some medical companies have even used the tech to make prosthetic knuckles), while others have legs that squeak slightly if you move her limbs too fast. But there's nothing more identifiable (or easily chewable, if you ask a lot of Barbie fans) than her permanently pointed feet.

When the trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" movie arrived, fans were elated to see the opening shot of Margot Robbie's Barbie stepping out of her high-heel, poof-ball slippers to reveal her still arched bare feet, balancing on the balls of her tootsies. For the Wikifeet-obsessed fetishists at home, those are Margot Robbie's feet, but Gerwig was wise to have Robbie use her own kickers, rather than digitally morph them to look more like Barbie's smooth, almost toeless wonders. Why?

Well, because CGI feet would have been nightmare fuel.