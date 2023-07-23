Barbie And Oppenheimer Have A Completely Unplanned Connection In Proust Barbie

Once it was announced that Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" were hitting theaters on the same day, film communities have been experiencing Barbenheimer fever. Hot pink photoshop nightmares featuring Margot Robbie's smiling face in front of mushroom clouds or the horrified face of Cillian Murphy in the plastic environment of Barbieland have been plentiful, and film fans light up with excitement with every weird connective element found between the two films. In what might be the most unexpected connection possible, it turns out that the center of the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" Venn diagram is *checks notes* ah, yes, late-19th century French literary figure, Marcel Proust. I promise you, this is not a bit.

Greta Gerwig tossed in a reference to Proust during a moment when the fictional Mattel CEO (Will Ferrell) jokes that the smell of opening up a Barbie box triggers a Proustian memory. He then quips, "Remember Proust Barbie? That did not sell well." The joke is a reference to the concept of involuntary memory, or the way a sensory experience can flood a person with memories associated with that sense. It gets its name from the "Swann's Way" volume of Proust's "À La Recherche Du Temps Perdu" ("In Search of Lost Time"), where a narrator associates a childhood memory with the taste of cake and tea.

During an interview with Associated Press, Gerwig said the reference was intentional. "In 'Remembrance of Things Past,' in 'Swann's Way,' he is literally thrown back into his childhood through the taste of the madeleine," she explained. "I thought, well, that'll be a nice Easter egg for one person." Well, that little Easter egg helped draw a direct line between "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Nolan's film is based on the real man, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was said to have also been a huge fan of Proust.