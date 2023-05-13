Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Achieves Marvel's Best Second Weekend Box Office Hold In Years

Way to go, a-holes! Following a relatively modest opening weekend, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is bucking the trend when it comes to a common feature of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies: the big second weekend drop. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trilogy-closer is on track to add $58 million to its domestic box office total this weekend, which would be a drop of just 51 percent from its debut. That's the strongest second weekend hold for an MCU movie since 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

To compare it to another Marvel threequel, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is performing similarly to "Thor: Ragnarok," which was seen as a triumphant comeback after the mediocrity of "Thor: The Dark World" and dropped just 53.5 percent in its second weekend. Like "Ragnarok," "Vol. 3" has been very well-received by critics and fans alike, with an A CinemaScore from audience polling and a "Certified Fresh" score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Positive word of mouth and repeat viewings are no doubt contributing to this strong hold.

Since the $58 million projection is based on Friday's numbers, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" could still end up falling short of that number — but it could also surpass it. Last weekend it was headed for an estimated $110 million Thursday to Sunday total, but ended up grossing $118.4 million. Crucially, the film is also performing well in foreign markets, and Forbes estimates that it will pass $500 million worldwide by the end of the weekend.