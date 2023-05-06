Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Flies Away To $110 Million At The Box Office

The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for one last adventure, almost a decade after the misfit bunch debuted in theaters. The first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie had many doubters, with widespread speculation that it would be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to bomb at the box office. Instead, it enjoyed a $94 million opening weekend and powered its way to a worldwide total of $772 million.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is set to surpass the original feature with an expected opening weekend total of $110 million. That's on the lower end of the early box office projections, which ranged from $110 to $130 million. It's also considerably lower than the opening weekend for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," which debuted to $146.5 million at the domestic box office. And with a $250 million budget, "Vol. 3" has a higher bar to clear before breaking even, compared to the original movie's production costs of $170 million.

This continues a recent trend of superhero sequels starting to gross less, not more, than the previous entry in the franchise. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was a particularly notable example of this, failing to break even during its theatrical run.

Still, one advantage that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has over "Quantumania" is the warmth of feeling towards it — from critics and fans alike. The trilogy-closer is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 81% (compared to 47% for Quantumania), and has landed an A CinemaScore based on audience exit polling this weekend ("Quantumania" got a B grade). "Vol. 3" still has a chance to break even through stamina and repeat viewings — that is, if it doesn't get crushed by the arrival of "Fast X" on May 19.