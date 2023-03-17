Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Be Getting Released In China

After it seemed like studios would have to learn to make do without the box office boost provided by Chinese releases, one of Hollywood's most vital foreign markets now appears to be back in the cards for one of the industry's biggest and most powerhouse franchises.

Many box office prognosticators sounded the alarm bells during a lengthy dry spell between 2019 and 2023, which featured no Marvel Studios films (along with several other high-profile, major blockbusters) receiving crucial distribution in the largest foreign market on Earth. Things finally changed when both "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" secured releases in China in recent months, opening up another important revenue stream from a nation with well over a billion residents and the most amount of movie theaters of any nation in the world. Now, that streak looks to continue with Marvel's next highly-anticipated production: the James Gunn-directed "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, which reports that the upcoming trilogy-capper will officially receive a day-and-date release in China when it debuts in the first week of May later this year. While that's certainly good news for Disney and its investors, the Chinese marketplace has become a radically different place than it was pre-pandemic. As much as Hollywood has come to rely upon China and other markets to goose the numbers for increasingly expensive blockbusters (in case you missed it, /Film's Ryan Scott has recently written at length about the industry's need to curtail budgets), Deadline also points to the fact that neither "Quantumania" nor "Wakanda Forever" managed to live up to past Marvel films' performances among Chinese moviegoers.

Will "Guardians" succeed where its most recent peers flamed out?