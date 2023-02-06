James Gunn Returned For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 All Because Of Rocket Raccoon

Since taking on "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014, writer-director James Gunn has repeatedly expressed his deep ardor for each of these oddball characters who come together to form both a team and a family. They're misfits, and they look out for each other because the world plays rough with people of their offbeat ilk.

This is something Gunn knows firsthand. He cut his teeth as a screenwriter on Lloyd Kaufman's ultra-low-budget horror riff on the Bard, "Tromeo & Juliet," and found a small cult following thanks to his script for Craig Mazin's superhero comedy "The Specials." He stumbled commercially with his 2006 directorial debut, "Slither," and failed to find a wide-enough audience for his pitch-black superhero action comedy "Super." Though he had a solid reputation as a studio writer-for-hire via Raja Gosnell's "Scooby-Doo" movies and Zack Snyder's "Dawn of the Dead" remake, he was considered an acquired taste as a director of his own work. He was weird, transgressive, and committed to his tonally skewed visions.

He was, in short, just the guy Marvel Studios needed to tackle their biggest post-"Avengers" gamble.

The risk was more than worth it. Both "Guardians of the Galaxy" films were box-office smashes. After a brief interregnum caused by internet trolls, Gunn is back in the saddle for his third and final go-round at the helm of this franchise. Now the co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn reveals that he couldn't leave the Guardians' third adventure in the hands of another director because he had unfinished business with one character in particular.