Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Aims To Bring Will Smith Back To Box Office Glory

As a very bad summer movie season at the box office drones on, it looks like Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are going to do their very best to save the day. Sony's "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" hits theaters next weekend and will look to reignite the box office after a particularly quiet, post-Memorial Day weekend. While Will Smith is no longer the surefire bet he once was in the '90s and early 2000s, in the early going, it looks like this one will be a winner for the A-lister and his co-star Martin Lawrence.

Directed once again by "Bad Boys for Life" duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the upcoming fourth entry in the "Bad Boys" franchise is going to easily top the charts on its opening weekend with a debut in the $48 to $58 million range, per Box Office Theory. While the budget has yet to be revealed, it feels safe to assume that Sony would try to keep "Ride or Die" in the same range as the previous entry, which cost $90 million to produce. While that's still expensive, even at $100 million it would be far less than the average blockbuster these days, which can easily cost $200 million or more.

With "Furiosa" entering its third weekend, audiences will be ready for a new blockbuster to enter the fold. Especially since George Miller's "Mad Max" prequel underperformed in its debut. All of this to say, nothing will be standing in the way of Smith and Lawrence's fourth "Bad Boys" delivering the goods. While full reviews have yet to drop as of this writing, early buzz from critics screenings has been largely positive.