Chris Rock Finally Responds To Will Smith's Slap – And It's A Bunch Of Petty Nonsense

Rock, usually never the type to mince words, actually confused two of Smith's movies during his set, anxious to make a joke about "Emancipation" while talking about "Concussion." He continued to rail against Jada, calling her vulgar names and saying "she started this s***," and it's a shame that he couldn't be the adult and end it instead of turning this feud into a five-alarm fire. His joke about "Emancipation" had already made the rounds online, with Rock saying that he watched "Emancipation" just to see Smith get whipped. He took it a step further in the stand-up special, making "hit him again, massa" jokes that are well beyond this white writer's ability to comment on. It felt truly vitriolic, with seething rage from Rock as he encouraged Smith's fictional but brutal beating.

For a comedian who opened the bit by saying, "I'm not a victim baby, you will never see me on Oprah or Gayle [King] crying," Rock's tirade and the selective decision to exclude his over 20-year pattern of throwing jabs at Jada Pinkett-Smith certainly felt like someone desperate to be seen as the one deserving of sympathy.

The final dig came with his last sentiment, about how Rock had parents and they raised him right. Smith has a well-documented tumultuous childhood with an abusive father, and making comments about his upbringing is about as low as you can go. It doesn't matter if you're a Smith fan or a Rock fan, that's just not a good look. He also held the special in Jada's hometown of Baltimore, instead of his own, which feels like another childish, petty move. Most people probably tuned in just to see what he had to say about the slap and the Smiths, and all I have to say is — was it worth it?