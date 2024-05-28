Garfuriosa Was The Polar Opposite Of Barbenheimer At The Box Office

Another weekend, another bit of very bad news for the movie business. Memorial Day weekend has, historically, been a major frame for the box office, with Disney's "The Little Mermaid" remake pulling in $95.4 million last year. (That number grows to $117.5 million when accounting for the Monday holiday.) That's what we've come to expect, pandemic notwithstanding. Unfortunately, the dual threat of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" and "The Garfield Movie" didn't prove to be much of a threat at all, as both films fell well short of expectations, leading to a downright terrible holiday weekend. Garfuriosa was, in the end, the direct opposite of last year's Barbenheimer phenomenon in every way imaginable.

Warner Bros.' "Furiosa" took the top spot on the charts, pulling in $26.3 million through Sunday, with that number growing to an estimated $32 million when accounting for Monday. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures' new animated "Garfield" film landed at number two with $24 million over the weekend and $31.1 million across the Friday to Monday stretch. In both cases, the numbers were well below industry estimates. George Millers' "Mad Max" prequel had been eyeing a debut of around $46 million heading into the weekend, while "Garfield" was looking at around $32 million on the low end.

While Garfuriosa certainly didn't catch on in the way Barbenheimer did, it's worth looking at the difference. In both cases, we're dealing with two movies aimed at radically different audiences that could have/should have been a boost for the industry. Instead, in this case, it resulted in what I would classify as a straight-up catastrophe. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" opened in July last year and both succeeded beyond even the most optimistic expectations. Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" topped the charts with a staggering $162 million domestically while Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" came in second with $82 million on the same weekend. That's the top end of what is possible in the pandemic era. We're a long way from the top right now.