Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Seeks To Top Fury Road At The Box Office

Nine years ago, director George Miller came kind of out of nowhere to deliver one of the greatest action movies of all time with "Mad Max: Fury Road." Miller revived the long-dead franchise with a film so universally beloved the only shocking thing is that it took nine years to get another "Mad Max" movie made. Well, here we are, staring down the barrel of the release of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," which tells the origin story of Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in "Fury Road"). The question is, can this prequel build on the audience that has come to adore "Fury Road" in the years since its release? Warner Bros. will need that to be the case for the film to be an outright hit at the box office.

"Furisa" hits theaters next weekend and will be opening directly against "The Garfield Movie." Admittedly, these films are both playing for radically different audiences. As it stands, it appears as though "Furiosa" has the edge, with an opening weekend between $46.5 million and $59 million in the cards, per Box Office Theory. For historical context, "Fury Road" opened to $45.4 million in May 2015 on its way to $153.6 domestically and $379.4 million worldwide. So, at the very least, Miller's latest has a shot to top its predecessor on opening weekend, not accounting for inflation.

As for "Garfield," the animated take on the lasagna-eating cat is eyeing a debut in the $32 to $41 million range. So, if "Garfield" over-performs and "Furiosa" comes in on the lower end of projections, we could have a tight race for the top spot on the charts. Miller's new "Mad Max" epic has a reported $168 million budget, a bit more than the $150 million spent on "Fury Road." So, while chart position doesn't matter all that much, it is important that this one come in on the higher end of projections.