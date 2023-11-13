Break Out The Lasagna, It's Time For The Garfield Movie Trailer
Ah, Mondays: the scourge of the workforce and of unemployed lasagna enthusiasts alike. (At least, I'm pretty sure Garfield doesn't have a job.) Well, whichever category you fall into, this should help get your week off to a better start — depending on your tolerance for Chris Pratt voicing animated roles that sound exactly like Chris Pratt, of course.
We can almost feel the marketing executives over at Sony rubbing their hands together at the irony of releasing the new trailer for "The Garfield Movie" on a Monday, by far the orange tabby cat's undisputed least favorite day of the week. The latest footage doesn't play up this Monday-hating aspect of his personality, however, as much as it does the origins of how he and Jon Arbuckle ended up crossing each other's paths (spoiler: it involves food), his love of lasagna, and, most surprisingly of all, the appearance of his long-lost father Vic ... voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, no less. Add on the fact that Pratt has done nothing to dispel the criticisms the last time he voiced an iconic animated character and, yeah, this trailer is the very definition of "chaos." To be fair, that's probably the most fitting thing possible for a "Garfield" movie.
In any case, you can check it out for yourself at the link above!
The Garfield Movie comes to theaters in May 2024
I'd bet you didn't know how much you needed to spice up this Monday with a little dose of cat-induced chaos until just now, did you? Sony's thinking something along the same lines as they gear up for the release of the latest movie based on cartoonist Jim Davis' beloved comic strip that drilled right down to the heart of our collective interests as human beings: laziness, gluttony, and an endless stream of sarcastic quips. What's not to love?
"The Garfield Movie" captures the more kid-friendly version of that tone, having been directed by Mark Dindal ("The Emperor's New Groove," "Chicken Little") from a script by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynold. The voice cast is a bit stacked for a family-friendly animated movie slathered in that 3D-animated sheen that's become so popular these days, but we're not complaining about that. Other than Chris Pratt as Garfield and Samuel L. Jackson as his father Vic, the movie includes Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult (who voices Jon Arbuckle), Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang. "The Garfield Movie" comes to theaters May 24, 2024.
Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.