Break Out The Lasagna, It's Time For The Garfield Movie Trailer

Ah, Mondays: the scourge of the workforce and of unemployed lasagna enthusiasts alike. (At least, I'm pretty sure Garfield doesn't have a job.) Well, whichever category you fall into, this should help get your week off to a better start — depending on your tolerance for Chris Pratt voicing animated roles that sound exactly like Chris Pratt, of course.

We can almost feel the marketing executives over at Sony rubbing their hands together at the irony of releasing the new trailer for "The Garfield Movie" on a Monday, by far the orange tabby cat's undisputed least favorite day of the week. The latest footage doesn't play up this Monday-hating aspect of his personality, however, as much as it does the origins of how he and Jon Arbuckle ended up crossing each other's paths (spoiler: it involves food), his love of lasagna, and, most surprisingly of all, the appearance of his long-lost father Vic ... voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, no less. Add on the fact that Pratt has done nothing to dispel the criticisms the last time he voiced an iconic animated character and, yeah, this trailer is the very definition of "chaos." To be fair, that's probably the most fitting thing possible for a "Garfield" movie.

In any case, you can check it out for yourself at the link above!