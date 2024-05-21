The Fall Guy Falls Prey To Hollywood's Biggest Box Office Problem

After just three short weekends in theaters, Universal Pictures is pretty much pulling the plug on "The Fall Guy." The studio has announced that director David Leitch's action/comedy is available to stream on VOD as of today. Indeed, the summer blockbuster starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt can now be watched from the comfort of home, effectively kneecapping its run at the box office. For those who didn't feel the need to rush out to a theater for this one, that might be welcome news. For just about everyone else? It's a sign of a much bigger problem Hollywood must contend with.

"The Fall Guy" made $8.35 million in its third weekend, coming at number four on the charts behind "The Strangers: Chapter 1" ($11.8 million), "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" ($25.4 million), and "IF" ($33.7 million). Leitch's adaptation of the '80s TV show has now made $62.8 million domestically and $64.5 million internationally for a running total of $127.4 million. For a big-budget, star-driven blockbuster, that's rough. That said, the film only dropped 39% from weekend two, which suggests pretty decent word of mouth and solid audience retention. In short, there is probably still money to be made in theaters in the coming weeks. Even so, the powers that be are essentially throwing in the towel and relying on VOD to make up as much ground as possible.

To summarize, "The Fall Guy" was a big bet by Universal, as the film had a final budget of $130 million (not accounting for marketing). It disappointed greatly on opening weekend and took a full two weekends to cross $100 million worldwide. Despite solid reviews and an A-list cast, it was pretty much dead on arrival. So, Universal hit the "break in case of emergency" button and decided to rush the film to VOD to try and stop the bleeding. That has, unfortunately, become standard practice in the pandemic era.