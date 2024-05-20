How To Watch The Fall Guy At Home (With An Extended Cut)

What do we want? Fun, throwback Hollywood productions full of star power and well-shot action and romance! When do we want it? Now!

Director David Leitch apparently heard the cries of countless movie lovers and delivered with "The Fall Guy," the romantic comedy led by Ryan Gosling as stuntman extraordinaire Colt Seavers and Emily Blunt as director Judy Moreno. The film enjoyed a wave of critical hype and positive word of mouth in the weeks ahead of release (you can check out Jacob Hall's South by Southwest Film Festival review for /Film here), though the combination of a slightly ambitious budget and a somewhat tepid response from general audiences conspired to put a damper on what should've been a runaway box-office hit. Though far from a flop, "The Fall Guy" probably deserved a better fate and, in an alternate universe, likely became the face of the exact type of studio-produced blockbuster that moviegoers need more of these days.

That's why it feels like a mix of good news and bad news that Universal Pictures has decided to cut into the movie's theatrical run and announce a date for when viewers can watch "The Fall Guy" at home. Fans will only have to wait until tomorrow, May 21, 2024, in order to rent or purchase digital copies of the action flick from all the usual PVOD platforms. But in a fitting twist for such a crowd-pleasing experience, there will also be a special bonus. For those who couldn't get enough of the loving ode to stunt people and other below-the-line crew on movie productions, fans who buy a digital copy from select retailers will be able to enjoy an extended cut with never-before-scene footage. Check out the details below!