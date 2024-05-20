How To Watch The Fall Guy At Home (With An Extended Cut)
What do we want? Fun, throwback Hollywood productions full of star power and well-shot action and romance! When do we want it? Now!
Director David Leitch apparently heard the cries of countless movie lovers and delivered with "The Fall Guy," the romantic comedy led by Ryan Gosling as stuntman extraordinaire Colt Seavers and Emily Blunt as director Judy Moreno. The film enjoyed a wave of critical hype and positive word of mouth in the weeks ahead of release (you can check out Jacob Hall's South by Southwest Film Festival review for /Film here), though the combination of a slightly ambitious budget and a somewhat tepid response from general audiences conspired to put a damper on what should've been a runaway box-office hit. Though far from a flop, "The Fall Guy" probably deserved a better fate and, in an alternate universe, likely became the face of the exact type of studio-produced blockbuster that moviegoers need more of these days.
That's why it feels like a mix of good news and bad news that Universal Pictures has decided to cut into the movie's theatrical run and announce a date for when viewers can watch "The Fall Guy" at home. Fans will only have to wait until tomorrow, May 21, 2024, in order to rent or purchase digital copies of the action flick from all the usual PVOD platforms. But in a fitting twist for such a crowd-pleasing experience, there will also be a special bonus. For those who couldn't get enough of the loving ode to stunt people and other below-the-line crew on movie productions, fans who buy a digital copy from select retailers will be able to enjoy an extended cut with never-before-scene footage. Check out the details below!
The Fall Guy and its extended cut comes to digital platforms
You could say that Colt Seavers' job is just ... stunts. Well, that and winning back the affections of his longtime crush, all while navigating a missing movie star who appears to be wrapped up in a criminal conspiracy of some kind. The premise of "The Fall Guy" might seem a bit unwieldy, but director David Leitch and veteran writer Drew Pearce manage to streamline every inch of this story (based on the 1981 television series of the same name) into an absolute romp. So it comes as a pleasant surprise to find out that we'll be able to enjoy even more high-flying action and thrilling stunt work with an extended cut.
Viewers who purchase "The Fall Guy" digitally through online retailers Apple TV, Fandango at Home (aka the streaming platform formerly known as Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV will receive exclusive access to the film's special extended edition, which includes another 20 minutes of footage. There's no word on other bonus features included with digital copies of the movie, let alone whether the extended edition will also end up on the home media release for the 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD collectors among us. (An exact date for the physical media release is also yet to be announced.)
Again, it's a bit of a bummer that "The Fall Guy" will no longer be exclusively available on the big screen for weeks to come, giving it a better chance to recoup its production budget and marketing costs. But for those who haven't been able to safely and affordably make the trek to theaters, at least the movie will be coming to digital much earlier than expected.