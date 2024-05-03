The Fall Guy Director And Stars On The Life-Changing Power Of Stunts And A Possible Sequel [Exclusive Interview]

Thank you both again for taking the time. I was at the SXSW premiere, and it was one of the more energetic premieres I've ever been to. You guys are both coming off of the biggest movies of your respective careers. How does it feel rolling from "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" into this, which is very different?

Gosling: Well, those were just really a marketing ploy for this. We only did those films so that we could do this, which is the real Barbenheimer, which was actually the working title of "Fall Guy."

Blunt: That's right. People don't realize that. We've been sleuthy about it, calling it "Fall Guy," but it's actually "Barbenheimer."

Good marketing tool.

Blunt: Yeah.

One of the things I really liked at the premiere, Ryan, you play a stuntman, of course. A lot of actors are always out there, "Oh, I did my own stunts. I do my own stunts." But you were very clear. "No, these stuntmen in this movie are ones that make this movie." How important was it for you taking on this movie to make sure those guys get their due?

Gosling: I mean, it's really an honor to be a part of a film that sort of shines a light on the stunt community, and also the crew. The first thing I ever did, really, was an action kids TV show, so I've had a stunt double my whole life. There's always been this strange dynamic where they kind of come in, they do all of the cool stuff, and they risk everything, then they leave. And everyone sort of pretends like they weren't there. The better they are, in a way, the more you know they're not there.

Blunt: Yeah.

Gosling: It just feels so wrong, because sometimes, they create the most memorable sequences in the whole film.

Blunt: And I mean, so many films that we grew up watching, some of the most memorable scenes from those films, whether it's Indiana Jones doing the drag behind the train, or, I watched "The Fugitive" recently, the jump off the waterfall. Stuff like that. They're usually big stunt, action moments that are so lasting for people, and that have changed people's lives. I think for so long, these stunt performers have been hiding in the shadows, and I'm not sure why that is. Because we're in a world where we're usually stripped of the mystique of that anyway. We've got to celebrate their colossal contribution to making movies, and they literally risk life and limb to give people that crackling sense of wonder when they're watching a film. It's beautiful for us to be a part of the love letter for them.

Ryan, if I could change the topic for just a second. There is a "Wolf Man" movie coming out for Blumhouse. My understanding is that you were going to star in that, but now you're just producing it. What happened there?

Blunt: [To Gosling] Why are you trying to sink my "Wolfman" with your "Wolf Man?"

Gosling: [Points at Blunt] This is the more interesting story. This is a very sensitive ... I wish you hadn't...

Blunt: Guys, my "Wolfman" was the "Wolfman." Okay? I don't know why you're trying to come in and rain on my "Wolfman" parade.

Gosling: Next question, please. Please Ryan, please.

Blunt: Move on. Move on. [laughs]