Wolf Man Footage Reaction: Blumhouse Resurrects A Legendary Universal Monster [CinemaCon 2024]

As long as there is a Universal Studios, there will be Universal monster movies. Because though tastes may change from generation to generation, moviegoers will always have a hunger for new iterations of Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and the Wolf Man.

Universal hasn't always had a good deal of luck with reimagining these legendary beasts over the years. The Stephen Sommers-spearheaded "Van Helsing" experiment died a very loud and expensive death in 2003, while the "Dark Universe" was infamously devoured by a black hole of disinterest when audiences rejected Tom Cruise's "The Mummy." But Universal scored a surprise hit with Leigh Whannell's $7 million-budgeted, Blumhouse-produced "The Invisible Man" in 2020, which inspired the studio develop projects that didn't have to be tethered to a shared universe.

Next up in the newfangled classic monsters lineup was set to be "The Wolf Man" starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Derek Cianfrance. But when this duo exited the project in 2023, the gig went to Whannell (who had spent time on the Gosling version before Cianfrance came aboard).

Christopher Abbott (so good in "Poor Things") will play Larry Talbot aka the Wolf Man. Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger have also been cast in the film, which is reportedly about a father who battles to protect his family from a werewolf on the prowl during a full moon. Whannell's "Wolf Man" only began shooting on March 17, and won't be hitting theaters until January 17, 2025, but Universal and CinemaCon have offered a tease of what to expect during a panel at CinemaCon 2024.