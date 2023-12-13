Universal Horror Movie Wolf Man Loses Ryan Gosling, Gains Christopher Abbott
Universal's "Wolf Man" remake, a project that's long remained in various stages of development over the years, is finally rounding into shape. Last we heard, the film was going to star Ryan Gosling as the eponymous Universal monster with "The Place Beyond the Pines" filmmaker Derek Cianfrance in the director's chair, taking over for original director Leigh Whannell (who had proven himself as a brilliant fit in this new Monster-verse with his 2020 reimagining of "The Invisible Man") after the latter departed due to scheduling conflicts. Well, I hope you weren't too invested in that news because it seems the studio has gone back to the drawing board and emerged with an even more exciting version of the movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whannell has found his way back to the production and will once again direct the feature ... with a new leading man in place. Gosling is the latest talent to go through the revolving door (though the report notes he'll still receive a credit as executive producer) but, in his stead, actor Christopher Abbott will step up to take on the hairy main role. Abbott is currently enjoying quite a strong run in recent years, first with roles in Damien Chazelle's "First Man" and Brady Corbet's "Vox Lux" before coming into his own with the excellent "On The Count Of Three" and this year's double-bill of "Sanctuary" and "Poor Things." And in case anyone might've feared that this iteration of the story would end the same way that prior versions did, both Blumhouse and Universal have planted the flag on a new release date: October 25, 2024.
Wolf Man lives again
Universal's latest attempt to revitalize its stable of classics has just received a major shot in the arm. Accomplished filmmaker Leigh Whannell and talented character actor Christopher Abbott are now officially on board the newest retelling of "Wolf Man," which follows the 1941 original and the rather less successful 2010 reboot "The Wolfman." Both Blumhouse and Universal are now hoping that the third time's the charm for a remake that has endured a bit of a rocky production history itself. When Ryan Gosling and Whannell were originally involved, Whannell's script was reported to take place in modern times and cut from the same cloth as "Nightcrawler." THR has no information on whether those plans have changed at all, with the official logline merely stating that the story will follow "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator."
Still, Whannell is receiving script credit alongside writers Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo (the latter two of whom worked on this year's "Dumb Money"). With Whannell back on directing duties, fans of "The Invisible Man" will no doubt be pleased with the idea of his refreshingly modern sensibilities mixing with the old-fashioned horrors of the original story. We've come a long way since the days of the so-called "Dark Universe" (may it rest in peace) and the future is certainly looking bright for Universal's new approach to its classic IP.
Once again for good measure, "The Wolf Man" will start haunting theaters on October 25, 2024.