Universal Horror Movie Wolf Man Loses Ryan Gosling, Gains Christopher Abbott

Universal's "Wolf Man" remake, a project that's long remained in various stages of development over the years, is finally rounding into shape. Last we heard, the film was going to star Ryan Gosling as the eponymous Universal monster with "The Place Beyond the Pines" filmmaker Derek Cianfrance in the director's chair, taking over for original director Leigh Whannell (who had proven himself as a brilliant fit in this new Monster-verse with his 2020 reimagining of "The Invisible Man") after the latter departed due to scheduling conflicts. Well, I hope you weren't too invested in that news because it seems the studio has gone back to the drawing board and emerged with an even more exciting version of the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Whannell has found his way back to the production and will once again direct the feature ... with a new leading man in place. Gosling is the latest talent to go through the revolving door (though the report notes he'll still receive a credit as executive producer) but, in his stead, actor Christopher Abbott will step up to take on the hairy main role. Abbott is currently enjoying quite a strong run in recent years, first with roles in Damien Chazelle's "First Man" and Brady Corbet's "Vox Lux" before coming into his own with the excellent "On The Count Of Three" and this year's double-bill of "Sanctuary" and "Poor Things." And in case anyone might've feared that this iteration of the story would end the same way that prior versions did, both Blumhouse and Universal have planted the flag on a new release date: October 25, 2024.