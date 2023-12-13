Dumb Money Writers On The Big Short Comparisons And Elevating TikToks To Cinema [Exclusive Interview]

So how different is the final movie from the draft that you handed in right before production began?

Angelo: Not that different, honestly. We slapped the title on the movie on our first draft, and it somehow survived so many different voices in the room and went from MGM to independent financing to Sony –

Schuker Blum: Yeah. And many of the music cues were the same –

Angelo: I think when we came into the project, the question that loomed largest was, "How is this in dialogue, but different from 'The Big Short?'" Obviously, there's a lot of common DNA, and Lauren and I spent a lot of time studying this movement and looking at not just the great financial films, but also the work of Frank Capra and the tradition of populist cinema. And the idea that we had was, where the great financial films were kind of told from the top down of the geniuses in the world of finance who saw something before others did — at least in the case of "The Big Short" — this is really a grassroots movement. This is a bottom-up story. So we wanted to find a device or some sort of screenwriting technique that we could use to bring an audience through the more complicated aspects of this story without ... I mean, [Adam] McKay already did Margot [Robbie] in a bathtub.

What we found was these concepts seem so opaque and impossible to understand, but actually what was happening and what fueled this movement was that regular people were explaining these things to each other on social media. And we thought, "What is a more radical, Capra-esque gesture than to elevate a dashed-off TikTok from a college student bored during the pandemic to the stuff of cinema?" So from the first draft of the script, and obviously it evolved, but Lauren and I compiled and watched every TikTok, every YouTube video, every meme and GIF we could find, and wrote and transcribed and wrote them into the script right alongside monologues to be delivered by America Ferrera and Paul Dano.

Schuker Blum: So all those TikToks in the movie are real. We also — I think part of why the script didn't change that much was this is a movie about people who don't meet, are never going to meet, and are never in the same room.

Angelo: It's the least cinematic setup for a film, even though emotionally and energy-wise, it's a great story.

Schuker Blum: So because of that, in order to write an emotional story about people who don't meet, we had to make the script really painstaking and detailed in terms of the transitions. And it's a French braid, essentially. So we have characters who are arguing across scenes. So one character says something and then another character in a new scene in a different part of the country finishes that sentence. And Craig, to his credit, really preserved that technique. So at the beginning of the film, you see Paul Dano's character running on the track, and you see Seth Rogen's character, the Wall Street guy, also running through his mansion. And Craig preserved exactly the cuts we wrote into the screenplay in order to preserve these dialogues.

Angelo: It was important to us that the movie have an anthemic quality because this really is about an army massing, and it's funny that it took place — or, not funny, but it makes a lot of sense that it took place during Covid because that was a time of viral spread, but also the spread of ideas that mapped in a very similar way. So we tried to render on screen that feeling of how something gained steam, how people come into a movement, how it builds and builds. And those kinds of techniques that Lauren was just describing, the running, the running, the beginning of thought, and then finishing it, the emotional connections and the passion and the antagonism that builds between people who are never in the same room, never in the same state –

Schuker Blum: And even the kind of connection. Like right now, we're talking to you on Zoom, we can make eye contact. We wanted to build a moment like you have in an old Western, where you have your hero and your villain face off. So we built that through a screen when we have Seth Rogen stare to Paul Dano's eyes, stare into Roaring Kitty's eyes, and say, "Who is this schmuck?" It's this incredibly emotional moment, but it's through a computer screen.

Angelo: And it sets up two gunslingers preparing for a duel, but it's mediated by a screen.