The Fugitive Director Andrew Davis Reflects On Directing One Of The Best Films Of The 1990s [Exclusive Interview]

In the 1990s, Hollywood's obsession with intellectual property wasn't nearly as all-consuming as it is now, but studios were still interested in giving themselves a perceived leg up by occasionally leaning on source material that might be familiar to audiences. The absolute best-case scenario for this type of situation was "The Fugitive," a new spin on an old TV series. With a $44 million budget, Chicago-born director Andrew Davis turned what could have been a by-the-numbers chase flick into a worldwide smash hit (only behind "Jurassic Park" and "Mrs. Doubtfire") that earned seven Academy Award nominations, with Tommy Lee Jones going on to win Best Supporting Actor. It's the rare action film to be nominated for Best Picture, its star turns from Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones are pitch-perfect, its ensemble is comprised of a murderer's row of terrific character actors, and the film's breathless pacing always keeps you on the edge of your seat.

To mark the 30th anniversary of "The Fugitive" and the film's recent home entertainment release on 4K Ultra HD, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to speak with director Andrew Davis about working with two notoriously grumpy lead actors, a little behind the scenes drama, and more.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.