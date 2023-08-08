The Fugitive Was The Rare Action Movie To Get Nominated For Best Picture – And It Deserved It

In a world where feature film adaptations of hit TV shows are extremely common, a film like Andrew Davis' "The Fugitive" might not look all that unusual, at least at a glance. The 30-year-old film, based on one of the highest-rated television series in history, was a "wrong man" thriller in the classic Hitchcockian mold, starring one of the industry's most successful action heroes, Harrison Ford. It's got a series of thrilling set pieces with epic stunts and derring-do. The director also wasn't a festival darling — he was a genre guy whose biggest claim to fame before "The Fugitive" was two Steven Seagal movies (admittedly, two of the better ones).

"The Fugitive" was financially successful, and even the contemporary reviews were good. But if you haven't seen it — or if you haven't seen it lately — you could be forgiven for wondering why "The Fugitive" wasn't just a hit, but was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture alongside timeless classic dramas like Jane Campion's "The Piano," James Ivory's "The Remains of the Day," and the winner, Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List." It may not even be abundantly clear why "The Fugitive" was nominated over other acclaimed genre films from 1993 like "Jurassic Park," "The Firm," "In the Line of Fire," and exceptional comedies like "Dave" and "Sleepless in Seattle."

And while there's no accounting for taste, and you could argue that any of those other films would have been worthy nominations (see also: "Orlando," "Philadelphia," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "The Age of Innocence" ... look, 1993 was a very good year for movies), there's at least one reason why "The Fugitive" got singled out by an awards body that rarely nominates action movies.

Even though it's an action movie classic, "The Fugitive" is even better than it gets credit for.