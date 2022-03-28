Stephanie Hsu On Being Split In Two In Everything Everywhere All At Once [Interview]

So this movie has such a large scope of things that it's dealing with in terms of the philosophical and terms of the very dumb and silly. And it does it all with this sort of language that a lot of millennials will recognize, especially on the big screen, both visually and thematically. So while you were making this film, was that exciting to have directors who spoke a very similar sort of visual language with you?

Yeah. I mean, I think that the experience of it being so fractured has a lot to do with how it's edited. But when we're filming it we're playing the scenes from beginning, middle to end all the way through. And I think the reason why this movie works is, as weird as things get, no matter the crazy things we're wearing, no matter like the hot dog fingers, everyone is still rooted in the same story, which is just about a family trying to find one another. And so, I think that was the bedrock of chaos. And why somehow even when you're being splintered off into different realities as an audience member, you're like, "Why do I still care so deeply about these people?"

So that is just to say, when we were filming it, we weren't thinking about the internet. We weren't thinking about the chaos. We were just living every reality truly and to the full extent. So hot dog fingers, they're really just in a world where they happen to love each other and they happen to have hot dogs for fingers. I am dressed as Elvis, but I'm not doing an Elvis impression. I'm still Jobu or still Joy inside Jobu, who just happens to be dressed this way. And it's just living the realities as truthfully, as we can, as if they are just like you and me talking on this interview right now.

Let's talk about those dual roles that you play of Joy and Jobu Tupaki. What was it like to balance those two extremely different roles and to often ricochet between those roles within the same scene?

Yeah. One of my favorite nuggets that the Daniels and I created my favorite part about making a film is that you make shorthand, right? If you're in a really collaborative process, you have code words with your creatives and you create a vocabulary. And we created this third character, called "Joybu," which is when Jobu and Joy combine. And so that was a thing that we would often use and pull out of our pockets where we would do one scene, like a Jobu scene as Jobu. And then we would do it again as Joy. And then we would do it again as Joybu and just kind of exploring what all those textures mean.

And I think that was a part of the map that I was also drawing for myself is like, I knew that the film was going to end in the parking lot and have that cathartic moment. So who do we meet when we meet Joy? Who do we meet when we meet Jobu? And as the movie builds when do they start kind of becoming the same person? And ultimately Jobu, I think, even though she's chaotic and wears all these crazy costumes, I think you can feel in the movie that it's still Joy in there. It's still, this daughter who's really lost and has despair and desperately trying to get through, but can't. It's still her in there.

And I think that's what made the process of developing Jobu, so difficult actually, and very complex because she's not just a villain or a bad guy, it's way more complex than that. It's still rooted in a person who has very simple needs and just wants to be loved by her mother, you know? And we worked a lot on making sure that Jobu didn't feel cliche and have a scary voice or just did bad things, but that everything was still rooted from this place of being Joy.