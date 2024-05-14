The Fall Guy Passed A Minor Box Office Milestone - But It's Still Got A Big Hill To Climb

Pretty much anyone who writes or talks about the box office (myself included) has not been quiet about the fact that the summer season is off to a rough start. It certainly didn't help that the first third of 2024 was lagging more than 20% behind 2023 in terms of overall domestic ticket sales, which put undue pressure on the summer movie season to deliver the goods. Universal Pictures kicked off summer with "The Fall Guy" and, unfortunately, the film didn't quite deliver the goods on opening weekend. However, there is reason to be tepidly optimistic as Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's action-heavy rom-com didn't collapse in its second weekend.

While "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" conquered the box office with a $58.5 million opening, "The Fall Guy" managed to hold relatively strong in second place with $13.7 million in its second frame. That represents a 51% drop compared to its disappointing $27.7 million opening weekend. It now sits at $49.7 million domestically to go with $54 million internationally for a running global total of $103.7 million. So yes, it has passed the $100 million mark, which is good, but the decent hold puts director David Leitch's film in an odd spot.

It didn't fall off a cliff with a 60% drop or anything in its second weekend, which suggests good word of mouth from audiences. Be that as it may, it still dropped just over 50%, which is good but not great. Given that the movie underperformed so heartily in its first weekend, it needed a great hold to be outright optimistic about its long-term prospects. Now? We're still left to wonder how this one is going to shake out in the coming weeks/months. We know it's not going to be the hit Universal hoped for, but can it skirt disaster?