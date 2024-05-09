John Krasinski's IF Hopes To Lift The Box Office With A Family-Friendly Original

The summer movie season is in need of a hero. Can the director of "A Quiet Place" and the star of "Deadpool" come together to be those heroes? That's the question we're faced with the release of Paramount Pictures' "IF," a new, original, family-friendly picture that promises a magical blend of CGI and live-action involving lots of imaginary friends. So, can Krasinski pivot from mid-budget horror to big-budget family films while maintaining the same level of success?

"IF" is currently eyeing an opening in the $40 million range when it opens on May 17, per The Hollywood Reporter. Early tracking had the movie falling between $38 and $42 million, though some believe it can go as high as $50 million. That would be an unqualified win for an original movie of any kind right now. That is assuming that the film does, indeed, fall in line with those early expectations. For what it's worth, Box Office Theory has Krasinski's latest directorial effort pulling in $28 million on the low end and $35 million on the high end. That would be less great.

It's no secret that 2024 is off to a rough start at the box office, with ticket sales down more than 20% compared to this same point in 2023. "The Fall Guy" kicked off the summer with a whimper, taking in less than $30 million for one of the worst starts to the season in decades. That being the case, Hollywood is currently starring down a brutal summer box office with little hope on the horizon. So a movie like "IF" has pressure to perform at the high end of expectations. Every dollar matters right now.