Can The Creator Become A Rare Big Budget Original Sci-Fi Hit At The Box Office?

Director Gareth Edwards has had a surprisingly quiet handful of years after directing two massive hits, 2014's "Godzilla" and 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" — back to back. He hasn't directed a movie since. Now, the filmmaker is finally back at it with a big, original sci-fi film in the form of "The Creator." Edwards has been remarkably successful in the sci-fi realm, but can he deliver an original, big-budget hit in the genre? It's rare air in recent years, to be certain.

Box Office Pro currently has "The Creator" set to earn anywhere between $15 and $22 million when it opens in theaters next weekend. If it opens on the higher end of expectations, it should be able to take the number one spot, though "Saw X" is also arriving on the same day and horror has been doing very well over the last couple of years. It could prove to be a tight race. Regardless of its ultimate position on the charts, a finish in the $20 million range might present a tough road to profitability for the film. Edwards was relatively thrifty with his latest, but relative is still the keyword there.

Even though the film is massive in scope with impressive visuals and a stacked cast led by John David Washington ("Tenet"), Edwards managed to get very creative and make the movie for around $80 million. That's a fraction of what most franchise blockbusters cost. So "The Creator" doesn't need to make $1 billion to reach profitability, but it probably still needs to make somewhere around $200 million at the very least for this to be considered a worthwhile venture for Disney in the long run.