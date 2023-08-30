How The Creator Director Gareth Edwards Saved Hundreds Of Millions On The Film's Budget

Given what we've seen in the trailer for "The Creator," it's clear that Edwards was able to squeeze the most out of every penny he was given. While I won't name names, there are movies that hit theaters in recent years that cost more than twice as much as this movie that look half as good as what we've seen so far. Much of that is owed to Edwards and his innovative thinking on set.

For one, he developed a lightweight, mobile lighting rig that a crew member could move in seconds, rather than minutes. That time adds up, and it allowed him a lot of freedom to work with the actors on set and get the best shots possible. It was fast, efficient, and most importantly, cost-effective. As Edwards explained:

"I could move and suddenly the lighting could readjust. And what normally would take 10 minutes to change was taking four seconds. So we would do 25-minute takes where we would play out the scene three or four times and just give everything this atmosphere of naturalism and realism that I really wanted to get, where it wasn't so prescribed. You're not putting marks on the ground and saying, 'Stand there.' It wasn't that kind of movie."

The big question is whether or not audiences will show up to see what Edwards can do outside of a major franchise. Is a movie from the director of "Rogue One" enough to put butts in seats? Is John David Washington ("Tenet") a big enough star to help draw a crowd? Are those impressive trailers going to do the job? At the very least, Edwards didn't make his job harder with a needlessly inflated budget.

"The Creator" is set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023.