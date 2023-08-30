The Creator Footage Reaction: Gareth Edwards Is Bringing Humanity Back To Sci-Fi

It's a rare thing these days to have a big genre movie come out that isn't attached to some existing, already-proven IP. Gareth Edwards' "The Creator" is bucking that trend, however, and bringing a film that has been billed as a cross between "Blade Runner" and "Apocalypse Now."

I had the chance to see three sequences from the upcoming movie on IMAX (different footage, it seems, from what was shown to folks at CinemaCon earlier this year), and what I saw not only confirmed the retrofuturistic vibe given off by the trailer, but also hints at a blockbuster genre film that — wait for it — has a well thought-out story with fully developed characters who go on an emotional journey over the course of the movie's 133-minute runtime.

It's that emotional aspect that struck me; even though I only saw three scenes plucked out of the film, I already felt for Joshua (John David Washington), his wife Maya (Gemma Chan), and the AI child/potential destroyer of humanity, Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). I also felt quite a lot for more than one robot who has a head that looks like a toaster, which is a testament to the emotional machinations that Edwards is bringing to the big screen.

Read on for more of my reaction to the footage, including my first impression of the movie's unique approach to visual effects, its cinematography (led by none other than "Dune" director of photography Greig Fraser), and its score (crafted by none other than Hans Zimmer who has too many credits to mention, including "Dune" as well).