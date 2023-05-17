The Creator Trailer: Rogue One Director Gareth Edwards Has A New AI Sci-Fi Movie

I'm going to say something real controversial here and propose that Gareth Edwards is a fantastic director. 2014's "Godzilla" and "Rogue One" both certainly have their fair share of critics, but the two blockbusters and his feature debut "Monsters" all prove that he has a keen interest in putting new spins on sci-fi; an impeccable (and all too rare) eye for conveying a genuine sense of scale; and the VFX chops as a former digital effects artist to actually pull off such heady concepts and visuals. Let's put it this way: Anyone who brought to life some of the best and most visceral kaiju brawls ever put on screen and helped bring the galactic struggles of "Star Wars" down to a boots-on-the-ground perspective with what was essentially a war movie deserves their accolades.

That's why the wait for Edwards' next project since 2016 has felt so unbearable. One would think that delivering a $1 billion hit with the "Star Wars" IP would earn an endless amount of blank checks to come, but perhaps the oft-reported accounts of extensive reshoots scared off both fans and studio heads alike. No matter, as Edwards is finally set to make his grand return with an original sci-fi epic titled "The Creator." After quite a bit of buzz following the early footage reactions out of CinemaCon, 20th Century Studios has released a new teaser for the exciting project. Check it out below!