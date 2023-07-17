The Creator Trailer: The Director Of Rogue One Brings Us A New Sci-Fi Saga

What if you were sent to destroy an AI weapon ... and it turned out to be a cute kid? That seems to be the set-up of "The Creator," a new sci-fi saga headed to theaters this September. The "warrior protecting a kid against a sci-fi backdrop" will no doubt make people think of "The Mandalorian," and I'm sure the producers aren't against that comparison if it puts butts in seats. But what I'm most interested in here is that this is an original idea, not an adaptation of a comic book or anything along those lines. I'm intrigued. That said, this is definitely one of those trailers that feels like it regurgitates the entire story of the movie.

Here's the official synopsis:

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

The cast includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. Look for it in theaters on September 29, 2023.