Bottoms Just Beat A Pandemic Era Box Office Record Set By Everything Everywhere All At Once

In what might be one of the most encouraging box office stories of recent memory, MGM's raunchy, R-rated comedy "Bottoms" had one heck of a debut at the box office this past weekend. The film, directed by Emma Seligman, debuted in limited release to get in on the National Cinema Day goodness, and that strategy certainly panned out — so much so that it actually broke a record held by this year's Best Picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once." That is good company to be in.

According to The Numbers, "Bottoms" debuted to $516,254 on just ten screens across a few key markets in the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City, and Austin. That gives the film a per-screen average of $51,625, which is mighty impressive. It now holds the distinction of the best per-screen average of the pandemic era for a movie that opened on ten screens or more. A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" previously held that record, debuting to $501,305 on ten screens last year and scoring a $50,130 per-screen average.

We're talking about a movie that went on to become A24's highest-grossing release ever, with the film eventually making $141.2 million worldwide. That's not to say that "Bottoms" is going to see that same exact level of success when it rolls out wide this upcoming weekend, but this is absolutely a good omen.