Everything Everywhere All At Once Becomes The First A24 Movie To Hit $100 Million At The Box Office

If you're living in a universe where you live under a rock (or are a rock) and don't have access to the latest movies and shows, then it would be perfectly understandable if you didn't know about "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Otherwise, you have no excuse for avoiding this movie from the filmmaking duo known as Daniels (made up of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert). After seeing it at SXSW, our own Jacob Hall called it "the best movie to hit theaters since the pandemic began." Thanks to rave reviews and strong word of mouth, the film held strong at the box office and eventually became indie hit-maker A24's highest grossing movie of all time.

Following a return to theaters for another limited run, with an all-new introduction from the directors and eight minutes of outtakes, the critically acclaimed tale of an exasperated laundromat owner who learns that she is the key to saving the multiverse has racked up another milestone for the studio. Now, the film starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis has earned the distinction of being the first A24 project to hit $100 million at the global box office.

To reach that benchmark, it has pulled in huge numbers all over the world since it debuted back in March. According to Variety, the deep-thinking and absolutely bonkers multiversal adventure generated $68.9 million in the United States, then went on to perform well in other top-earning territories like the United Kingdom ($6.2 million), Canada ($5.1 million), Australia ($4.5 million), Russia ($2.4 million), Taiwan ($2.3 million), and Mexico ($2 million). Add in the $650,000 from the 1,490 locations that started presenting the re-release over the weekend and you've got a pretty good stew going.