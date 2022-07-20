Everything Everywhere All At Once Will Return To Theaters With A New Introduction And Outtakes

While some of the biggest announcements in entertainment are sure to come this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, A24 shared today that the critically acclaimed and fan-favorite movie from the filmmaking team known as Daniels is coming back to theaters on July 29, 2022. This special return engagement will feature a new introduction from the directors and eight minutes of outtakes. The gag reel will also be included with the film when purchased on Apple TV+.

Considering some of the wild and crazy things that ended up in the movie, I'm sure that it will be hilarious to see the alternate takes that didn't end up in the final cut. In particular, there's a very good chance that we'll get some top-tier, Jackie Chan-level stunt work flubs from the trophy fight scene that are definitely worth seeing. But even without the added bonuses, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" deserves to be seen in a theater as many times as possible. This deeply relatable story about generational trauma hidden in layers of silly, exciting, and unpredictable scenes is sure to connect with a wide range of people, and its message of kindness and empathy is one that we all need to hear right now.

Be sure to keep an eye on the showtimes at a theater near you so you don't miss out on seeing one of the year's best films on the big screen. In the meantime, feel free to stock up on googly eyes, hot dogs, fanny packs, and everything bagels to hold you over until your screening.