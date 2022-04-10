Everything Everywhere All At Once Ending Explained: Find Kindness In The Chaos

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a difficult movie to explain in a succinct manner. It might even be a difficult movie to explain in any manner since it's so weird. But seeing as our "Ending Explained" articles are the prefect place to untangle the theatrical equivalents of the Gordian knot for the benefit of you, our dear readers, I'll try my best.

On the surface, the film is a larger than life cinematic experience about a Chinese immigrant who gets pulled out of her own bubble — filled with family drama, laundry, and taxes — and into the multiverse in order to save it from Jobu Topaki, an omniversal being with unfathomable power. Once you dig deeper through the surreal, invigorating, and truly absurd layers contained within the parallel universes that Evelyn Wang inhabits, you find a poignant tale about generational trauma and how that can affect a family.

This sci-fi action comedy written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (aka the filmmaking duo known as Daniels) is a lot. However, despite all the chaos, it's well worth the ride for one of the best movies of the year. And since it's really one of those movies that sticks with you well after the credits roll, let's do our best to simplify the complex narrative themes and figure out what it all means.

From this point forward, there will be massive spoilers for "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Please proceed with caution if you have not seen the movie.