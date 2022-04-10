Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo Breaks Down The Big Smashy Green Goblin Fight

Ahead of the film's physical media release, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have shared a new video on YouTube promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home." It's a preview of a featurette that should appear on the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD discs that takes a closer look at the intensely brutal battle between Spider-Man and Green Goblin at the end of the second act.

A number of individuals involved in the making of this scene such as fight coordinator Jackson Spidell, associate producer Emily Fong, and second unit director/stunt coordinator George Cottle share their perspectives on how the fight came together. They particularly highlight the terrifying laugh accompanied by the demented, toothy grin that Dafoe breaks out in the middle of the action. While that might have been the most disturbing part of the altercation, my favorite part was seeing all the professional wrestling-inspired offense utilized by both characters.

First, Peter uses a running knee attack that resembles Sasha Banks' signature meteora to pin Norman against the wall and rain down punches on him. Then, Goblin powerbombs Spidey through one floor before later delivering a massive spine buster through multiple floors that Arn Anderson, Triple H, and The Rock would be extremely over. Who knew that Norman Osborn was such a good hand with a solid work rate? Of course, he's putting over Spider-Man in the end, but the heel gets a good rub here.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will finally be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD for True Believers to add to their collections on April 12, 2022.