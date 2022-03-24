Everything Everywhere All At Once Actor James Hong On Being A 93-Year-Old Action Star [Interview]

You are one of the most prolific working actors today with over 500 credits to your name. How does "Everything Everywhere All At Once" compare to the rest of your filmography?

It certainly is the most different, I think of all the films I have done up to today, or one of the most. And it's the strangest. The premise is very different in expression of the plot. It's very different. It's a sort of a young, new wave of expressing yourself nowadays. Things have to be different, and expression has to be new and fresh. That's this film. It's never been done before that I know of. It certainly is a different film from the other films that I have done.

So this movie is so rapid fire and fast paced, was there ever a moment that you felt lost or like you didn't know where your character was?

Definitely. In fact, I go to work every day and I wonder what's going to be next. I really don't know what's coming up. And then I talk it over with the directors. They're very cooperative and easy to work with. And after listening to them, I do the best I can. The two of them buzzing with each other, and they work very well together. And then they come up with some suggestion for me, as far as the direction that I should move, as far as to help the scene. That's the way it's been throughout the movie. It's never been any different. There's no conflict.

It is great to be working with directors that wants to cooperate and communicate. They don't lord themselves over you as being, "I'm the director." Like in the old days when Henry King and these people that directed big movies. The other one, I forgot what his name was, but in the old days, they thought they were king, and they were king. You couldn't say a thing. And even "The World's Greatest Lover," who was in that? Gene Wilder, as the director. It's very much to themselves, and they don't really want you to say anything. You just do your job. But that's not the way it was with this movie, "Everything Everywhere All At Once." You can contribute as much as you want to, and whether they'll use it or not is another question, but you go ahead and contribute, so I felt very good about that.

I heard from the directors, Daniels, that you made one request to the script, which was that Gong Gong not sleep so much. What did Gong Gong's original role look like, and what made you want to change that aspect?

Oh, well, I did mostly what the script said Gong Gong would do. And by the way, the [fact that Daniels used] "Gong Gong" is very good. It's [means] Chinese grandfather. And we use that term here in my family. Susan calls, or my daughter calls her grandfather Gong Gong, so it's a very authentic expression. And as far as doing what the character is supposed to be doing, I'm pretty much in tune what kind of person Gong Gong is, because I'm pretty dominant as a person in a sense of expressing myself. Although, I like to think of every aspect of the situation or it's a thought. I try to be not prejudiced, but think of the point of view of the other person. Gong Gong probably doesn't give that thought to much of his character, in the sense that he is pretty much dominating. He thinks he is the right person almost all the time.