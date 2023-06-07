Universal Says On-Demand Is Good For Business, Clashing With Other Studios

For years now, the biggest threat to the existence of movie theaters has seemed to be the increasing popularity of streaming services — with each outlet building larger and larger libraries of films and TV shows with which to seduce the average consumer into staying home and finding something to watch.

Yet, that model isn't as easily viable as it sounds, as the likes of Netflix and even Disney+ are discovering recently as they run into subscription woes thanks in part to their original offerings just not being attractive enough. Universal Pictures has taken a different approach, however, implementing incredibly short windows of exclusivity for their theatrical releases and making them available for digital rental or purchase mere weeks after they leave theaters.

This practice clashes with the next most similar release strategy: day-and-date, which Warner Bros. Discovery experimented with during 2021 as a response to COVID-19 bringing theater attendance down. While that strategy proved more harmful than helpful to WB, Universal is insisting that On-Demand has actually been a boon for them. As Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, recently told The New York Times, Universal sees V.O.D. as "an additive, important new revenue source that didn't exist three years ago. It has had a hugely positive impact on our business."