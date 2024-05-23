Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Is Already Setting Box Office Records

Even though the movie isn't hitting theaters for another two months, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is already breaking box office records. According to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a new record for ticket sales in a single day for an R-rated movie for the theater chain. Given that AMC is the largest theater chain in the world, that's no small thing. It's a big enough thing to provide some hope after a slow start to the summer with the box office feeling like it's on life support. Marvel to the rescue, it seems.

"Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including 'Deadpool & Wolverine' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever," Aron wrote on X. As Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool might say, let's f***ing go.

While AMC didn't share specific figures, tickets for director Shawn Levy's new "Deadpool" film only went on sale earlier this week, and, already, showings have been filling up at major chains all across the country. For what it's worth, "Deadpool" ($132.4 million) and "Deadpool 2" ($125.5 million) hold the records for opening weekends for an R-rated movie, followed by "It" ($123.4 million), and "Joker" ($96.2 million). The fact that Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine only adds to this movie's appeal. Not for nothing, but 2017's "Logan" ($88.4 million) had the seventh-biggest R-rated opening ever. Wade and Logan's powers combined can only mean big things.