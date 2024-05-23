Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine Is Already Setting Box Office Records
Even though the movie isn't hitting theaters for another two months, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is already breaking box office records. According to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron, the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has set a new record for ticket sales in a single day for an R-rated movie for the theater chain. Given that AMC is the largest theater chain in the world, that's no small thing. It's a big enough thing to provide some hope after a slow start to the summer with the box office feeling like it's on life support. Marvel to the rescue, it seems.
Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever.... pic.twitter.com/BSpNKndFwr
— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) May 22, 2024
"Many big movies will open in May, June & July. Including 'Deadpool & Wolverine' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Opens July 25. Some 200,000 movie fans have bought their AMC tickets already. This is more Day 1 ticket sales at AMC than for any other R-rated movie ever," Aron wrote on X. As Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool might say, let's f***ing go.
While AMC didn't share specific figures, tickets for director Shawn Levy's new "Deadpool" film only went on sale earlier this week, and, already, showings have been filling up at major chains all across the country. For what it's worth, "Deadpool" ($132.4 million) and "Deadpool 2" ($125.5 million) hold the records for opening weekends for an R-rated movie, followed by "It" ($123.4 million), and "Joker" ($96.2 million). The fact that Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine only adds to this movie's appeal. Not for nothing, but 2017's "Logan" ($88.4 million) had the seventh-biggest R-rated opening ever. Wade and Logan's powers combined can only mean big things.
Deadpool & Wolverine can save the summer box office
It's no secret that things have been a little shaky at the box office in recent months. 2024 was deeply impacted by last year's SAG and WGA strikes after the AMPTP failed to present a respectable deal in a timely manner. As of this writing, no movie has made $100 million or more on opening weekend domestically. "Dune: Part Two" is currently the high watermark with an $82.5 million opening back in March. It now looks like "Deadpool & Wolverine" will sail past that mark. The only question is, how high can this R-rated superhero team-up fly? For the time being, it's probably best to manage expectations, if only because superhero films aren't the sure bet that they once were.
Aside from the massive disappointment that was "Madame Web" earlier this year, we've seen more comic book movie busts than success stories over the last year and change. The only outright successful live-action Marvel or DC movie last year was "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($845 million worldwide). Everything else? It was either mildly disappointing or a full-on flop. The MCU suffered its biggest flop ever with "The Marvels" ($205 million worldwide), while every single DC movie released in 2023 flopped.
It's been tough sledding and the era of presumed superhero dominance is over. So, it's Deadpool to the rescue, with the help of his fellow mutant Wolverine. "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024. You can check out the film's official, very on-brand synopsis below.
Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date – Deadpool & Wolverine. A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to – F***. Synopses are so f***ing stupid.